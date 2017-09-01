Animal abusers registering like sex offenders in Tennessee

Related Coverage Animal Abusers Required to Register Like Sex Offenders in Some States

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — A new law recently passed in Tennessee is gaining popularity nationwide. The law would require animal abusers to register similar to how sex offenders have to register. The registry would publicly reveal names, date of birth, offense, conviction date, and expiration date of known animal abuser.

News 5 spoke with Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA. Woods says the law would be great, but does not believe it would ever pass in the state of Alabama.

According to Woods a number of simpler bills never made it past the 2017 legislative session to pass laws like defining what is considered shelter for an animal.

Woods says she would like to see a law passed that would cut back on the chances of animal cruelty and neglect, but she does not feel it could happen in the state of Alabama.