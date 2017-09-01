2 Officer Shot in North St. Louis, Search for Gunman

By Published:

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –

Two police officers were shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Cass Avenue.

Both officers, described as being a man and woman, are in stable condition.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, the suspect is not in custody. A description of the suspect has not been released.

St. Louis, MO Police 

@SLMPD

Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come.

2:25 PM – Sep 1, 2017 · St Louis, MO

Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis City were seen at the shooting scene.

 

