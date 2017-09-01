2 Officer Shot in North St. Louis, Search for Gunman

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –
Two police officers were shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Cass Avenue.
Download the KMOV News app for the latest on this breaking news
Both officers, described as being a man and woman, are in stable condition.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, the suspect is not in custody. A description of the suspect has not been released.
Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come.
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis City were seen at the shooting scene.