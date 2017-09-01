19-Year-Old Arrested For Connection with Six Mobile Burglaries

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been arrested in connection with six burglaries.

Mobile Police officers executed a search warrant on a house in the 2300 block of San Souchi Road. During that search, officers were able to connect the suspect with six break ins that occurred in July.

After searching the home, Xavier Shepard, 19-years-old, was arrested on Thursday August 31, 2017.

Shepard is suspected of being in connection to the following burglaries;

-1500 block of San Souci Road on July 4th and July 8th of 2017

-2300 block of San Souci Road on July 8th of 2017

-1600 block of Wormeley Drive on July 14th of 2017

-902 Magnolia Road (U Store It) on July 22nd of 2017

-902 Magnolia Road (U Store It) on July 23rd 2017

Shepard is also suspected of being in connection to unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle on the 2300 block of San Souci Road on July 9th.