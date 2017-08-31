Woman remains in hospital after being attacked by two dogs in Gulf Shores neighborhood

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG)- Sergeant Jason Woodruff with the Gulf Shores Police Department confirms a 20 year old woman remains in the hospital Thursday night after being attacked by two dogs.

The department says it happened around 5:30 in the afternoon in a neighborhood off of County Road 8.

Woodruff says the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening, but she’s, “injured for sure.”

According to the department, she was attacked by two dogs at large.

The dogs have since been secured and their owner was cited twice for allowing the dogs to be at large.