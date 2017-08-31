Wednesday Tornado Confirmed in Ocean Springs

The New Orleans office of the National Weather Service has determined that the storm damage in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, 8/30/17, was from a weak tornado, ranked at EF-0. Ranking is calculated by the amount of damage done. Ocean Springs is in Jackson County, MS.

Here’s their report:

LARGE WATERSPOUT MOVED ASHORE NEAR SEACLIFF BLVD AND PRODUCED MAINLY TREE DAMAGE TO HARDWOODS AND SOFTWOODS, MINOR AWNING AND SHINGLE DAMAGE, LIGHT OBJECTS TOSSED, TIN SHEETING IN TREES, AND SEVERAL FENCES BLOWN DOWN. DAMAGE CONSISTENT WITH EF0, WITH WINDS 85 MPH. PATH LENGTH 2.18 MILES, MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH 250 YARDS WHEN IT CAME ASHORE, REDUCED TO ABOUT 100 YARDS PRIOR TO LIFTING UPON REACHING OLD SPANISH TRAIL NEAR 9TH AVE.

EF-0 is the lowest ranking of a tornado, on the Enhanced Fujita scale.