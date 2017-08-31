Red snapper season ends Monday in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Recreational anglers looking for that highly sought after red snapper have until Monday to do so.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says the season in state and federal water ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Anglers can fish for red snapper from Friday through Labor Day and are required to participate in the department’s reporting program for red snapper, “Tails n’ Scales.”

The program is available through the website, http://www.tailsnscales.org or fishermen can call 1-844-MSSNAPP (677-6277) to speak with a representative 24 hours a day.