Police Officer: “We Only Kill Black People”

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WKRG) — A police officer in Georgia is on administrative leave after a dash camera recorded him telling a woman “we only kill black people.”

In the video released by the Cobb County Police Department, the officer tells the woman during the traffic stop to call a family member because he’s about to arrest her.

The woman tells the officer she doesn’t want to reach for her phone because she’s seen “way too many videos” of police shootings.

The officer, identified as Lieutenant Gregg Abbott, responds, “You’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people.”

“No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department,” Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said in a statement.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Chief Register announced the department is moving forward with plans to fire the officer.