Player of the Week: Jakorian Bennett

MOBILE, Ala. – Jakorian Bennett had three interceptions and a ‘pick six’ in McGill-Toolen’s Week 1 win over Spanish Fort.

“Coaches always say, watch film, watch film, watch film. I watched the film and it was just like the film only a game,” said Bennett Wednesday afternoon.

“He had a great game, the kid, he pays attention. He didn’t have a great spring, he didn’t have a great summer, but he had a great ‘Orange and Black’ night and he got his position back,” said head coach Earnest Hill.

Congratulations to Jakorian Bennett.