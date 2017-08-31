Nearly One Million Gallons of Sewage Spills into Multiple Waterways in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey on the Gulf Coast, several sewer overflows were reported by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

As of Thursday morning, a total of 983,610 gallons of raw sewage spilled into multiple waterways. Some locations have stopped spilling, but others are still ongoing.

The waterways affected include Dog River, Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, Robinson Bayou, and Three Mile Creek. Mobile County health officials warn people living near the spills to take precautions if you come into contact with any standing water.

Local environmental group Mobile Baykeeper has provided a swim guide on their website to check out bacteria levels at local waterways.

In Baldwin County, there are five locations of ongoing overflows into Rock Creek in Fairhope.

The following is a full list of sewer overflows reported by MAWSS to the Health Department on August 30th:

Dog River Dr. W. and Bream Dr. – 6,000 (Dog River)

2335 Dog River Dr. S – 11,625 (Dog River)

2409 Octavia Dr. S – 16,500 (Dog River)

101 Mohawk St. and Elizabeth St. – 24,375 (Eslava Creek)

106 Macy Pl. – 975 (Eslava Creek)

1102 Gimon Cir. (2) – 32,250 (Eslava Creek)

111 Demouy Ave. – 1,075 (Eslava Creek)

120 Demouy Ave. and Murray St. – 69,750 (Eslava Creek)

1301 Gulf Field Dr. W – 6,900 (Eslava Creek)

1710 Gulf Field Dr. – 12,500 (Eslava Creek)

1710 Gulf Field Dr. W. – 6,900 (Eslava Creek)

175 Westwood St. – 7,100 (Eslava Creek)

202 Monterey St. – 125 (Eslava Creek)

202 Morgan Ave. – 21,000 (Eslava Creek)

204 Seminole St. – 5,950 (Eslava Creek)

208 Westwood St. – 26,250 (Eslava Creek)

211 Westwood St. (2) – 9,075 (Eslava Creek)

213 Seminole St. – 6,400 (Eslava Creek)

257 Island Ct. – 41,625 (Eslava Creek)

27 Audubon Pl. – 11,250 (Eslava Creek)

2752 Barksdale Dr. – 465 (Eslava Creek)

50 Westwood St. and Homewood St. – 24,750 (Eslava Creek)

63 Demouy Ave. and Conti St. – 55,000 (Eslava Creek)

766 Johnston Ave. – 58,000 (Eslava Creek)

Clearmont St. and Bienville Ave. – 2,050 (Eslava Creek)

Clearmont St. and Houston St. (2) – 6,150 (Eslava Creek)

Conti St. and Demouy Ave. (3) – 1,400 (Eslava Creek)

Government St. and Breamwood Ave. – 2,775 (Eslava Creek)

Government St. and Park Terrace – 125 (Eslava Creek)

Laurel St. and Davitt St. (2) – 3,450 (Eslava Creek)

Navco Rd and McVay Dr. – 30,000 (Eslava Creek)

4115 Rivere Du Chien Rd. (2) – 420,600 (Halls Mill Creek)

1 Eslava St. (3) – 9,250 (Mobile River)

1715 Rosedale Rd. – 750 (Robinson Bayou)

1711 Rosedale Rd. – 3,000 (Robinson Bayou)

1631 Rosedale Rd. – 10,000 (Robinson Bayou)

2668 Mill St. and Julian St. – 695 (Three Mile Creek)

Tonlours Dr. and Three Mile Creek – 36,000 (Three Mile Creek)

600 Bizzell Ave. and Pecan St. – 45 (Three Mile Creek)

1050 Lubel Ave. – 1,480 (Three Mile Creek)

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said only 560,000 gallons spilled in Mobile County, but an updated release saw an ongoing spill on Riviere Du Chien jump from 600 gallons to 420,600 gallons.