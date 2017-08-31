Organizations in Mobile helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — There are a number of organizations offering help to victims of Hurricane Harvey, and they could use your help. The Mobile Bay Harley Davidson is collecting items for victims. They need things like non-perishable goods, toiletries, batteries, dog food and more.

The store is partnering with some of it’s other locations in Pensacola, Cool Springs, Tennessee, and New Orleans. The store plans to drop the items off at the location in Houston, Texas. The store in Houston will deliver the items to victims.

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama also needs your help. Two local employees from Mobile will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana Friday morning for further instruction on dispatching into Texas. The two will arrive in a mobile feeding unit (canteen). The team is expected to stay for two weeks, and feed as many people as possible. The salvation already has 71 canteens on the ground across southeast Texas and Louisiana serving meals.

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama says it needs monetary donations because they do not have a place to store the items. You can donate money online by going to helpsalvationarmy.org. You donate by phone by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. And you can mail checks to The Salvation Army PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 3031. Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks. And you can text to give by texting STORM to 51555.

The Government Plaza in downtown Mobile is another location where you can drop off donations. You can drop item off Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Items accepted for donation include gloves, plastic totes with lids, contractor trash bags, tarps, dish soap, bleach, sponges, scrub brushes, pet food, disposable diapers, bath and dish towels, new socks, paper products, personal hygiene products, blankets, pillows, disinfectants, disinfectant wipes, cases of water, and gift cards.