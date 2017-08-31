One Facebook Post Turns Into Thousands of Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Greg Micklos has traded his office for a laptop and a folding chair, in the middle of a drop off location for supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“The part of two men and a truck and its core brand is giving back to the community, and on Monday night when I was laying in bed and watching the news, I felt the need to do something,” says Micklos, owner of Two Men and a Truck, Pensacola.

And that something started with a Facebook post that now has thousands of shares.

“It’s had over 12-thousand shares on Facebook, and that’s not including the other multiple shares,” says Micklos.

That has turned into thousands of donations.

“What I am doing is nothing, compared to what everybody else is going through in Texas, this is nothing, I have always been told to give forward and when people need help, you come together and give help,” says Sherry Whalen, who dropped off supplies.

People are coming from all over the gulf coast once they heard about the donation center on East Texar Drive, many get emotional about their reason behind giving.

“I lived in Texas for a long time, and I feel sorry for people, and it touched my heart very deeply,” says Janet Melton, who also dropped off supplies.

“We just wanted to give back, as far as the community is concerned because I know how much they are suffering there,” says Laura Seaman.

At this point, Greg Micklos will need more than two men and a truck to get everything collected to Houston.

“Those little items, like, food, water, toothpaste, you got to also remember, they can’t go out and get this stuff,” says Micklos.