Nicolas Cage and Crew Will Be In Mobile for a Month Filming New Movie

DAPHNE, Alabama (WKRG) – Actor Nicholas Cage is in the Mobile area filming scenes for a new movie called “Between Worlds.”

Filming began Monday at USA Children’s and Women’s hospital. When filming there wrapped up, Cage visited with patients and their families.

Residents of an Olde Towne Daphne neighborhood received a letter in the mail informing them that filming will begin there next week.

Cage and crew are expected to be filming in places across the area for the next month.

Representatives with the production company Rise Up LLC tell News 5 they have hired a number of local people and they are also using local vendors. They hope to make a positive economic impact.