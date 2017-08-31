Mobile Welcomes Those Seeking Refuge from Harvey

Mobile, Ala.— Mayor Stimpson called a special meeting to gather together first responders and local nonprofits to address the needs of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Click here for a special message from the Mayor.

“On behalf of the citizens of Mobile, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost loved ones, their homes and all of their earthly belongings from Hurricane Harvey,” said Mayor Stimpson. “ Yesterday, I gathered together first responders and local nonprofits to learn how we can welcome those who are seeking refuge in Mobile. From sending first responders to collecting donations to offering shelter, Mobile is rallying around our friends in the Lone Star State. To the people who have found their way to Mobile after the storm, we welcome you with open arms. God bless you.”

See below for services currently provided in Mobile for families displaced by the storm and for ways to help those in need.

Life Lines

For displaced families in need of resources, call 211.

City of Mobile

In coordination with the American Red Cross, the City is preparing to open Dotch, Sullivan, Seals, Hope and Hillsdale Community Centers as potential shelters. The Mobile Police Department sent additional equipment and Mobile Fire-Rescue have a team prepared to assist first responders in Texas.

Catholic Social Services

Catholic Social Services of Mobile is offering food, clothing, and some limited financial assistance for qualified individuals. Call 434-1550 to schedule an appointment for assessment.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama will be deploying the mobile feeding unit to Lake Charles, LA . They will be providing relief support for some of the hardest hit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. The team is expecting to stay 2 weeks.

Mobile County Public School System

Displaced students can enroll in any school that is located in the district in which their housing is located. MCPSS has received funding to assist with uniforms and schools supplies. Call 251.459.4463 for assistance.

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Feeding the Gulf Coast is in contact with Feeding America and Feeding Texas (Texas Food Bank Association) with offers of staff, food, and trucks.

Hackbarth Deliveries

The medical supply delivery company is working to ensure pharmaceutical items are distributed throughout the Gulf Coast. They will send a truck of donated items to the Houston Area this Saturday. Call 251.478.1401 for more information.

The Mobile County Health Department

Health care services are available throughout Mobile County via Mobile County Health Department’s federally qualified health center, Family Health. There are locations in Semmes, DIP, Southwest Mobile (Tillman’s Corner), Eight Mile, Citronelle, North Mobile Health Center (Mt. Vernon) and Downtown Mobile. Services offered include: primary care, chronic disease management, acute care, dental services and optometry services. Services are available for insured and uninsured, and fees are adjusted based on the individuals household income. For an appointment at any these sites, please call (251)690-8889. More information is also available at www.familyhealthalabama.org.

Mobile Jaycees

Donations can be dropped off at the Grounds including socks, towels, rags, water, snacks, soap, deodorant, baby food, diapers, baby items, razors, shampoo, pet supplies, store gift cards, brushes, laundry supplies, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, paper, notebooks, baby wipes, dry erase markers, pens, pencils, hand towels, new socks, playing cards, paper products, toiletries, feminine products, towels, blankets, pillows , crayons and OTC medications. Call 251.344.4573 for more information.

Junior League

Donations are accepted through their Amazon Wish List.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Donations are accepted at Moe’s Southwest Grill at 280 S. McGregor Ave including food items, clothes, bottled water and hygiene products. Call 251.342.5233 for more information.

Coast Guard Support

Coast Guard men and women need your support. Drop off wrapped snacks, Gatorade, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel, soap, baby blue t-shirts (l/xl), towels, crew socks, laundry detergent pods at Studio Fitness on 1568 Leroy Stevens Rd. and Dreamland Skate Center at 5672 Three Notch Road.

My Happy Dog123

Donations for pets are being collected to take to Texas. Jason Duke will be driving a transport from Texas with animals from the area, going North and will be taking supplies as well. Call 251.447.9040 for more information.

Animal Rescue Foundation

ARF and Krewe de Rescue will be collecting locations at Blankenship Ace Hardware, All Critters Pet Sitters, ARF, Assist 2 Sell Real Estate and Red Beard’s OOutfitter Items needed are dog and cat food, leadershes, collars, bowls, bedding, puppy pads, kennels, flea medication, cleaning supplies, plastic totes, cat litter and aluminum pans.

Airbnb

Airbnb has activated their host community to open their homes for $0 for those evacuating for Hurricane Harvey. Click here for more information.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

If you are a company seeking to donate goods to the Hurricane Harvey Response efforts, please fill out the form located on the Corporate Donations page at NVOAD.org. This information will be sent to the appropriate parties as needs arise. If you would like to volunteer for a National VOAD member organization, please visit the Volunteer page.

The Jake Peavy Foundation, Pathway Church, the DAR House, Joe Jefferson Players, the Mobile Area Lodging Association and many others are also participating in collection drives.