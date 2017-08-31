Irma Is Now a Hurricane

Irma is getting stronger fast. After forming as a tropical storm yesterday, Irma is a category 2 hurricane today with 100 mph winds and is moving westward across the open Atlantic. Hurricane Irma is not an immediate threat to any land, so no watches or warnings are in effect. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION…16.9N 33.8W

ABOUT 650 MI…1050 KM W OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

ABOUT 1845 MI…2975 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…100 MPH…155 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…979 MB…28.91 INCHES

Model forecast projections show a continued westerly motion, with a continued increase in intensity. Conditions on the Atlantic favor strengthening, and Irma could become a major hurricane in another day or two.

Thousands of miles of ocean separate Irma from the U.S. mainland and a lot may change over the next few days. As always, look at forecasts and models beyond 3 or 4 days out with a healthy dose of skepticism. While it’s far too early to fret, Irma is certainly a hurricane to keep an eye on. We’ll help you do that.

John