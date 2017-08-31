“I’m very impressed,” Secretary Betsy Devos Says about Mobile Visit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos was in the Port City today touring schools with local officials and Congressman Bradley Byrne.

The controversial education official has a history with the Port City after criticizing Mobile over school choice.

During Thursday’s visit, however, she was greeted with open arms by Superintendent Martha Peek who said she was honored by the opportunity to meet with the Secretary.

“She was very attentive, listened, and seemed interested, and I think she is a person who is very responsive to what she is hearing,” Peek said saying that she focused on informing the Devos of the school choices in Mobile.

“I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen and heard thus far, and I’m excited for the students in the Mobile area to have a wide range of choices and opportunities and I commend the leadership here in Mobile for trying to meet the needs of each individual student,” Devos said.

During her time in Mobile, Secretary DeVos visited ACCEL Academy, Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school, the AIDT Maritime Training Center, which helps train workers for Austal USA and other shipbuilding jobs, and Council Traditional School, a kindergarten through 5th-grade school in the Mobile County School System.