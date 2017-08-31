HOGS for Harvey: Gulf Coast Harley Davidson Dealers Ask Bikers to Help Hurricane Victims

By Published:
Source: Facebook, Harley Davidson of Pensacola.

Harley Davidson Dealerships across the Gulf Coast are harnessing the power of “HOG” fans to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey. They’re asking bikers and non-bikers alike to drop off donations at the motorcycle stores from Destin to New Orleans.

According to their Facebook post:

 Mobile Bay Harley, along with Harley-Davidson of Pensacola, Harley-Davidson of Cool Springs, New Orleans Harley-Davidson, Smokin’ Harley-Davidson, and Emerald Coast Harley Davidson are drop off points for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts of our fellow team members, riders, and enthusiasts who have been devastated in and around the Houston area. Please share this information on your page and help us help others by filling this truck Suggested items for donation include clothing, non-perishable food items, toiletries, pet food, diapers, bedding, school supplies, toys, cell phone chargers, cleaning supplies, adult diapers, dentures care kits, board games and card games, scrubs, garbage bags, blankets, cleaning supplies, and water.

They will be collecting items up until September 5th. The dealerships are all owned by the same parent company, Revolution.

 

