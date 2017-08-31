Gas prices on the rise in Alabama as result of Hurricane Harvey

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — Gas prices are on the rise in Alabama after a number oil refineries on the Gulf Coast have closed due to Hurricane Harvey. The average price for a gallon of regular was $2.21 in Alabama on Thursday. That’s according AAA. On Wednesday, the average price was $2.16 for a gallon of regular gas. But in Mobile, some gas stations were charging $2.39 for a gallon of regular gas on Thursday.

News 5 spoke with some drivers who say they are going to have to change their routine to make up for the hike in prices. The prices are expected to rise even higher because Colonial Pipeline announced plans to close a key line that supplies gas to the South.