Elberta Police Chief in Hospital for Back Surgery

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Elberta Police Chief is back in the hospital again shortly after his arrival back home earlier in August.

The Elberta Police Department has been posting updates on Facebook about Chief Stan Devane’s condition after he was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night. It was reported that he couldn’t feel his leg and arms as he tried to get up from the recliner he was sitting in.

The paramedics took him to South Baldwin Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Since then, Devane has been transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacola and is scheduled to have back surgery Thursday afternoon.

Devane has been recovering from a horseback riding accident that happened earlier this summer. The accident forced him to spend several weeks at a hospital in Colorado before making the trip back home August 10th.

He suffered several broken ribs, a bacterial infection, and pneumonia.