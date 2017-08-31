Driver Killed in I-65 Big Rig Crash Identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the driver of a big rig who died in a crash on I-65 this week.

Police say 44-year-old Aaron Jerome Parker of Independence, Louisiana was the driver ejected and killed in the wreck near Airport Boulevard.

Tuesday’s crash shut down both lanes of the interstate for hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Sequoia merging onto I-65 from Airport Blvd hit the big rig as it was traveling northbound on I-65. The tanker then swerved left, jackknifed, and hit the overhead sign post. The tanker then overturned over the median into the southbound lanes.

The overhead sign over I-65 southbound collapsed and hit the windshield of a third vehicle.