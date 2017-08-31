Driver Killed in I-65 Big Rig Crash Identified

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the driver of a big rig who died in a crash on I-65 this week.

Police say 44-year-old Aaron Jerome Parker of Independence, Louisiana was the driver ejected and killed in the wreck near Airport Boulevard.

Tuesday’s crash shut down both lanes of the interstate for hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Sequoia merging onto I-65 from Airport Blvd hit the big rig as it was traveling northbound on I-65.  The tanker then swerved left, jackknifed, and hit the overhead sign post. The tanker then overturned over the median into the southbound lanes.

The overhead sign over I-65 southbound collapsed and hit the windshield of a third vehicle.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s