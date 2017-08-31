Coast Guard rescues more than 940 people on Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard Flood Punt Teams rescued more than 940 people in the greater Houston Metro Area, Wednesday.

“We are assessing the needs of the community around-the-clock and strategically placing our punt teams in the best place to assist,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephanie Tindall, a marine science technician at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “We have been working closely with partnered agencies to ensure an effective and efficient response effort.”

The Coast Guard has deployed assets and resources from across the country to create a sustainable response force.

Currently, there are 33 Coast Guard helicopters and nine Coast Guard Flood Punt Teams, with 12 shallow-draft vessels, capable of operating in flooded urban areas.

Coast Guard has rescued more than 4,500 people and more than 113 pets.