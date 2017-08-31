Caught on Camera: Shoplifter Abandons Young Child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Video captured the moments a woman ran out the door with a pair of stolen shoes, leaving her young child behind to fend for himself.

It happened over the weekend at the Shoe Station store on Airport and Hillcrest.

The woman and a friend bolted out of the store, while the boy tried to catch up. A security guard was chasing them and scooped the child up to avoid oncoming traffic.

The woman ran into a nearby car and left the scene without her child.

“At that particular moment I was concerned more about the welfare of that little boy,” said the guard, Earl Weathersby. “I just couldn’t live with myself if that girl had gotten caught and the kid had gotten hit,”

The child was later picked up by MPD officers.

The woman was arrested a few days later. Debrina Scott is facing five charges, including theft of property, and child endangerment.