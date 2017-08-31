BREAKING: Son of Missing Woman Susan Mayo Gets House Arrest with Ankle Monitor

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — The son of a missing 60-year-old woman in Wilmer who was arrested this week won’t be leaving home anytime soon.

According to a tweet from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Nathaniel Sebastian is being placed on house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor. Sebastian, 32, is charged with obstructing a governmental operation after officials say he disrupted a cadaver dog search on his family’s property in Wilmer on Monday.

Court decides 2 place Nathaniel Sebastian on house arrest/ankle monitor new arrest for Obstructing Gov Operations MCSO looking 4 Susan Mayo. — Mobile DA (@MobileDA) August 31, 2017

Susan Mayo, Sebastian’s mother, has been missing since June 17. Multiple searches for clues have taken place in or around the family’s home.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has stated he believes Sebastian has information related to Mayo’s disappearance or death, but the 32-year-old is not cooperating.

Also in the tweet, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Susan Mayo.

