MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck by an unmarked warrant officer off of the I-65 south service road in front of Ashbury Hotel and Suites Thursday evening.

The female victim seemed alert when loading into the ambulance.

The unmarked warrant officer vehicle had county plates and says he works for Judge Naman and Judge Brown.

