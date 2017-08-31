BREAKING: Daphne Pain Doctor Pleads Guilty in Federal Court, Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison

BREAKING UPDATE: Dr. Rassan Tarabein has plead guilty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

This is a breaking news story… more coming in minutes to come…

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. Rassan Tarabein, a Daphne-based pain specialist, has filed paperwork in Federal Court stating he intends to plead Guilty to some of the charges he faces.

Tarabein was arrested in June after a Federal Grand Jury handed down a 22-count indictment alleging health care fraud and distributing controlled substances illegally.

As News 5 reported in October, Tarabein’s business, the Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center in Daphne, was raided by federal agents. Investigators were seen removing boxes and leaving with computer equipment. Federal agents also raided Tarabein’s home in Fairhope.

The federal indictment alleges that from around 2004 to late June 2017, Tarabein ran a money mill at the clinic, where he induced patients to continue to return to ESNPC so that he could bill health care benefit programs for medically unnecessary tests and procedures.

Tarabein’s next court date is in October.