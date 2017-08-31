Animal Abusers Required to Register Like Sex Offenders in Some States

(WKRG) — A new law is gaining popularity across the nation that would require animal abusers to register similar to how sex offenders have to registers.

The registry would publically reveal names, date of birth, offense, conviction date, and expiration date of known animal abusers.

Tennessee became the first state to adopt a state-wide animal abuser registry, which took effect in January 2016. You can access their registry here.

But counties in other states have created their own local systems. Those counties include Suffolk County in New York, Hillsborough County in Florida, and Cook County in Illinois.

In the Tennessee bill, it states that those convicted for the first time are required to stay on the list for two years. An additional five years will be added to their expiration date for every subsequent offense.

If you suspect someone is abusing animals or selling animals illegally, the Humane Society of the United States recommends that if ou witness suspected cruelty to animals, call your local animal control agency as soon as possible or dial 911 if you’re unfamiliar with local organizations.