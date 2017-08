MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Task Force 1 swift water team has been activated and will be headed out to help with the relief efforts in Texas Friday.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team is apart of Alabama Task Force 1 and specializes in swift water rescues.

The 14 member urban search team has been on standby waiting to be called up, the trucks were filled Wednesday with any supplies they would need.