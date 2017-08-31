A Week of Hurricane Harvey on Radar

hurricane radar
Hurricane Harvey Radar on August 26th

Harvey made landfall on the central Texas coast on August 25th as a Category 4 storm. Highest measured winds were 132mph in Port Aransas, TX, 108mph in Rockport TX, and 65mph in Corpus Christi, TX. That was only the beginning.

Rain was the big issue with historic totals in the metropolitan Houston area. The motion on radar helps to explain why rainfall numbers were so large. It meandered, lingered and continued to draw in moisture in feeder bands from the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s a sample of some of the rain amounts over 6 days.

52″ Cedar Bayou, TX
49″ Dayton, TX
45″ Pasadena, TX
43″ Houston Weather Service
22″ Bayou Conway, LA
15″ Lake Charles, LA
8″ Gautier, MS
8″ Gasque, AL
8″ Pensacola, FL
rainfall totals
NOAA Rainfall Totals From Hurricane Harvey

