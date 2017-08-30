Woman Leaves Child Behind As She Runs From Security Officers

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police Juvenile Detectives have arrested 24-year-old Debrina Scott for allegedly stealing from a store and leaving her child behind.

She was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on charges of theft of property and endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of shoplifting at a local shoe store in the Mobile area.

When Scott was confronted by security she decided to run, leaving her small child behind.  Security officers chased her through a very busy parking lot. Scott jumped in her car leaving the small child behind in the store.

Scott was located Wednesday and booked into jail.

