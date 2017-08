MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 paired up with the American Red Cross to host a telethon to help raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

We are proud to say it was a huge success!

Thanks to those of you who donated, we raised $28,295!

Thank you to everyone who donated for your generosity. And a big thanks to our volunteers from the American Red Cross and Cumulus Radio for answering the phones helping to make this event a big success.