WCSO: Arsenal Found in the Home of Drive-By Shooting Suspects

DeFuniak Springs, Fla (WKRG) — According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant investigating the involvement of two brothers in a drive-by shooting results in the discovery of multiple high caliber weapons at a home off Tyner Lane in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

On July 17th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home off Hermitage Road in reference shots fired. No one was injured and two suspects, Thurston Smith and John Cox II, were quickly arrested.

In the weeks that followed investigators began to piece together the incident and two more men were named suspects. Evidence located on scene and additional interviews implicated Daniel Macias for providing the firearms to aid in the shooting. Macias’ brother Benny Macias was suspected in developing the plan for the shooting.

On August 3rd a search warrant was carried out at Daniel Macias’ home at 60 Tyner Lane. On that date, Macias, 33, was arrested for violating his pretrial release on child porn charges stemming from back in May.

During the search, multiple firearms were located. They include the following:

.22 caliber semi-automatic rifle

.12 gauge shotgun with 14 ½ inch barrel

.308 caliber semi-automatic rifle

.16 gauge semi-automatic shotgun

In addition, 19 types of rifle, handgun, and shotgun ammunition were discovered. Further, a smoke grenade was found inside a display case in the home. Eglin Air Force Base Explosive Ordinance Disposal took possession of the ordinance and provided sworn statements as to the type of smoke grenade being classified as a military ordinance, requiring proper licensing, and not an item readily available to the public. This device contains a specific type of military fuse, which is considered an explosive. Drugs were also located inside the home, which included methamphetamine, clonazepam pills, cocaine, and marijuana.

Daniel Macias was subsequently charged on August 22nd with four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, 19 counts of felon in possession of ammunition, cocaine possession, among other charges. On August 30th he was charged as a principle to the Hermitage Road shooting, which includes three felony charges of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Additionally, Daniel’s brother Benny was charged as a principle to the shooting on the same charges. Benny was arrested and booked on August 16th. This investigation was the result of a joint effort between our major crimes unit and our narcotics unit.