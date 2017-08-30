WATCH: Fire Ants Clump in Texas Flood Waters

(CNN) — Check this video out. It shows a clump of fire ants as the float in the flood waters in Texas.

In flood waters, fire ants are known to huddle up in a clump and float on the surface of the water.

And in the heat of Texas, with all of the rains and flooding after Harvey roared through, fire ants like to clump up.

You can see what appears to be larvae inside the clump.

On Instagram, user @dylanschlundt describes how the ants cluster together and create air pockets so that they can float.

It’s pretty impressive how nature works, isn’t’ it?