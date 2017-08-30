Tropical Storm Irma Forms

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the eastern Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands. Winds are 50 mph and strengthening is likely as Irma moves across the open waters of the Atlantic; it will likely become a hurricane mid-ocean. Early computer model forecast runs show agreement for the first few days as Irma moves westward. Beyond about 2 or 3 days the models begin to spread out, meaning the forecast results differ. As Irma gets better organized, I think we’ll see more consensus from the models.

In any case, there are thousands of miles of ocean between us and Irma, so there’s time to wait and see what happens.