MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A man from Theodore is in jail this morning charged with attempted murder.

Darrin Gaddis, 27, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday for firing a gun into a building or vehicle, according to the jail log.

Gaddis’ arrest this week is his second arrest on the same charges. In September 2013, he was charged with attempted murder also for firing a gun into a building or vehicle.

News 5 has reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for more information.