Severe Weather Impacting Flights at Pensacola Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Severe weather has struck the Gulf Coast Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Wednesday morning, the Pensacola International Airport announced that flights will be impacted by the weather throughout the day.

At this time, only a few flights have been cancelled, but they are advising all customers to check your airline’s website frequently for flight updates and rebooking information.

You can also monitor your flights on the Pensacola Airport website. Officials suggest that all customers check the website before arriving at the airport.

On the other end of the Gulf Coast, Mobile Regional Airport has not any delays except for flights to and from Houston, but that could change. To monitor flights at the Mobile Airport, please view their website.