Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, to Visit Mobile Thursday

WKRG Staff Published:
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos poses for a portrait during an interview in her office at the Education Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. DeVos is distancing herself from earlier comments about the nation’s historically black colleges and universities being pioneers of school choice. In an interview with the Associated Press, she has acknowledged that in the past “racism was rampant and there were no choices” for African-Americans in higher education. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne has announced that he will host Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, in Mobile Thursday.

She will be in town to learn more about the range of educational opportunities in Southwest Alabama

During her time in Mobile, Secretary DeVos will visit ACCEL Academy, Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school, the AIDT Maritime Training Center, which helps train workers for Austal USA and other shipbuilding jobs, and Council Traditional School, a kindergarten through 5th grade school in the Mobile County School System.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s