Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, to Visit Mobile Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne has announced that he will host Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, in Mobile Thursday.

She will be in town to learn more about the range of educational opportunities in Southwest Alabama

During her time in Mobile, Secretary DeVos will visit ACCEL Academy, Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school, the AIDT Maritime Training Center, which helps train workers for Austal USA and other shipbuilding jobs, and Council Traditional School, a kindergarten through 5th grade school in the Mobile County School System.