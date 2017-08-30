Road Troubles from Heavy Rain on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are causing road troubles along the Gulf Coast from Pensacola to Mobile County.

Here is a list of road troubles that News Five will be updating throughout the day:

In Pensacola, police are warning about closures on Zarragossa, Main and Barrancas along with 12th and Fisher. Police may be barricading those locations.

In Foley, crews are reporting that water is covering the roadway at County Road 49 and Beasley Road intersection.

In Orange Beach, the right turn lane leading to William Silvers Parkway is about to be blocked off due to water over the road. Also, Marina Road will be shut down to non-residents of the area. If you live in the area, you will still be able to access your residence. Also, Highway 182 eastbound near Publix has water over the road. That portion is closed and traffic is diverted through the parking lot onto Highway 161. Water over several portions of the South side of Perdido Beach Boulevard (Hwy 182).

In Gulf Breeze, crews are on the scene of a tree down on Shirley Drive.

In Orange Beach, police are warning drivers that County Road 95 south of County Road 20 has several areas that are underwater. Please try to avoid the area if you are in a car.

In Mobile, Darwood Drive in the Morningside community in Midtown Mobile is closed because of water on the roadway.

In Pensacola, expect road closures at 17th Street and Trestle and on Reus Street from Government to Garden off and on today during periods of heavy rain.

Traffic back-up on I-65 southbound at Exit 34, which is the Highway 59 exit. Highway Patrol is reporting that an overturned 18-wheeler swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen in the roadway. The inside lane is partially blocked, but traffic can get through.

ALDOT reporting flooding on US 90 EB Causeway at mile marker 38.75 at Exit 30 on I-10 in Spanish Fort. Expect a single lane closure on the Causeway EB before Bankhead Tunnel due to flooding.

W ater over the roadway in Fairhope on Highway 98 at County Road 24.

ater over the roadway in Fairhope on Highway 98 at County Road 24. Mobile Police working accidents Moffett at Forest Hill Drive and Airport at Flave Pierce. There’s a large tree blocking the roadway on Snow Road near Tanner Williams.

Alabama Highway Patrol working an accident at Highway 225 just South of Highway 59 in Stockton.

Accident at Lott Road at Lanier Road

Florida Highway Patrol working at Pensacola Blvd at Diamond Dairy Rd, Pine Forest Road just North of I-10, I-10 WB on the Escambia Bay Bridge at the 19MM, I-110 SB exit to Cervantes.

A new crash in Santa Rosa County on I-10 West at exit 26 at Garcon Point, all lanes blocked.

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles and excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.