Reports of Flooding in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Co.

(WKRG) — The News 5 viewing area has seen a lot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is a list of places that are seeing some flooding in the areas of |Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Counties.

(2:00 p.m.)

Pensacola:

Fisher St. between 11th and 12th Streets

Baldwin Co.:

Magnolia Springs CR 49 at Mannich Lane

CR 12 in Foley between Hwy 59 and Beach Express

Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach

Marina Road in Orange Beach

Mobile:

Darwood Dr in the Morningside community.

