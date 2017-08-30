Reports of Flooding in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Co.

Magnolia Springs CR 49 at Mannich Lane (Baldwin Co.)

(WKRG) — The News 5 viewing area has seen a lot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is a list of places that are seeing some flooding in the areas of |Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Counties.

(2:00 p.m.)

Pensacola:

  • Fisher St. between 11th and 12th Streets

Baldwin Co.:

  • Magnolia Springs CR 49 at Mannich Lane
  • CR 12 in Foley between Hwy 59 and Beach Express
  • Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach
  • Marina Road in Orange Beach

Mobile:

  • Darwood Dr in the Morningside community.

