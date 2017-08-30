Reports of Flooding in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Co.

(WKRG) — The News 5 viewing area has seen a lot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is a list of places that are seeing some flooding in the areas of |Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Counties.
(2:00 p.m.)
Pensacola:
- Fisher St. between 11th and 12th Streets
Baldwin Co.:
- Magnolia Springs CR 49 at Mannich Lane
- CR 12 in Foley between Hwy 59 and Beach Express
- Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach
- Marina Road in Orange Beach
Mobile:
- Darwood Dr in the Morningside community.
Flooding in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Co.
Flooding in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Co. x
Latest Galleries