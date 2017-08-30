Possible Tornado Touches Down in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Some people on the Gulf Coast are left to pick up the pieces from storm damage Wednesday after a day filled with tornado watches and warnings.

A possible tornado touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi late Wednesday morning, leaving damaged homes and ripped down trees in its path.

Residents in Ocean Springs say they saw the rotation as a storm ripped down Beach View Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Neighbors came out and immediately started cleaning up, but roofs were damaged, furniture blown down from one end of the street to the other. Trees were up rooted as well.

There were no reports injuries

Surveyors from the National Weather Service have yet to come out to determine if a tornado actually did occur.