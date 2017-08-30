Pizza Hut Delivered by Kayak in Houston Flood Waters

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KPRC) – Pizza Hut workers from the Houston area navigated the flooded streets by kayak to deliver food to people stranded in the flooding by Harvey.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we had to act fast,” Sugar Land Pizza Hut manager Shayda Habib said, according to KPRC. “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.”

Habib and her employees started to make as many pizzas as possible and loaded up the kayaks.

“We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation,” Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt said.

Pizza Hut thanked the workers on Twitter, “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. <a href=”https://t.co/Xmkv9XhrKw”>pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw</a></p>— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) <a href=”https://twitter.com/pizzahut/status/902991132606550021″>August 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

