Nicolas Cage Filming New Movie in Mobile, Visits USA Children’s and Women’s

By Published: Updated:
Actor Nicolas Cage visited with patients and staff at USA Children's & Women's Hospital Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Cage was at the hospital filming scenes for a new film.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Hollywood star Nicolas Cage seemingly can’t get enough of Mobile. He’s in town filming what’s at least his 3rd movie here. He filmed scenes at USA Children’s and Women’s hospital Wednesday. Then, he surprised patients, “spending more than an hour going room to room in the pediatric intensive care unit and in the USS Hope, an infusion unit, where children with cancer and other disorders are treated” according to the hospital.

The hospital says Cage took dozens of photos with staff members and patients, they shared some of the photos with News 5. He also thanked hospital staff for the work they do to help children get through difficult illnesses.

A release from the hospital did not say what the movie was, but did say scenes were filmed at USA Wednesday. According to IMBD, Cage has a movie in pre-production called “Between Worlds.”

Cage has filmed in the Mobile area before. His movies “U.S.S. Indianapolis, Men of Courage” and “Rage” both had scenes shot here.

Slideshow: Hollywood Star Nicolas Cage Visits USA Children’s and Women’s

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s