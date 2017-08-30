Nicolas Cage Filming New Movie in Mobile, Visits USA Children’s and Women’s

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Hollywood star Nicolas Cage seemingly can’t get enough of Mobile. He’s in town filming what’s at least his 3rd movie here. He filmed scenes at USA Children’s and Women’s hospital Wednesday. Then, he surprised patients, “spending more than an hour going room to room in the pediatric intensive care unit and in the USS Hope, an infusion unit, where children with cancer and other disorders are treated” according to the hospital.

The hospital says Cage took dozens of photos with staff members and patients, they shared some of the photos with News 5. He also thanked hospital staff for the work they do to help children get through difficult illnesses.

A release from the hospital did not say what the movie was, but did say scenes were filmed at USA Wednesday. According to IMBD, Cage has a movie in pre-production called “Between Worlds.”

Cage has filmed in the Mobile area before. His movies “U.S.S. Indianapolis, Men of Courage” and “Rage” both had scenes shot here.

