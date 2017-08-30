Mobile Police Looking for People Who Witnessed I-65 Crash on Tuesday

Mobile Police are hoping to talk to drivers who witnessed the horrific traffic accident Tuesday on I-65 near Airport Boulevard.

“We do not need to hear from the ones that drove up after the crash. ONLY the ones who witnessed the accident happen!!! Please contact Officer Timothy Freeman at 251-208-1269 or send us a message on Facebook and we will get you in contact with him,” reads a post from the MPD Cyber Intelligence Facebook page.

It goes on to say that you should contact Officer Timothy Freeman at 251-208-1269.

According to a preliminary investigation by Mobile police, the crash happened when a Toyota Sequoia merging onto I-65 from Airport Blvd, hit a Volvo tractor trailer tanker that was traveling northbound on I-65. The tanker then swerved left, jackknifed, and hit the overhead sign post. The tanker then overturned over the median into the southbound lanes of I-65.

The driver of the tanker was ejected from the and pronounced dead on the scene.

The overhead sign over I-65 southbound collapsed and hit the windshield of a third vehicle.