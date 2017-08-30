Mobile Fire USAR Placed on Alert to Aid in Texas Flooding

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Members of the Mobile Fire Rescue USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team were notified this morning that they may be needed for aid in the response to Texas flooding. According to Steve Huffman with the MFRD, Alabama Task Force One and the swift water rescue team have been placed on alert to respond to aid in water rescues and search efforts.

It is believed that the 14 member team could head to Texas in the next 48 hours.

According to the Units Facebook page: The Alabama Task Force 1 team is comprised of Search and Rescue Specialist, K-9 Teams, Structural Engineers, Trauma Doctors and Nurses, Equipment Operators, Logistic Specialist, and other Command and Support personnel. Alabama Task Force 1 can be deployed to all 50 states, and can respond to a number of emergencies, such as: Structural Collapse, Swift Water Rescue, Trench Rescue, Rope Rescue, Confined Space, Hazardous Material, and Weapons of Mass Destruction.