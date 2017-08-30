Mobile fire search and rescue team on standby to head to Texas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Urban Search and Rescue Team is on standby in case they are needed to deploy to Texas to help with rescues and relief after Hurricane Harvey.

The fourteen member team is part of Alabama Task Force One. The team consists of members from the Mobile Fire Department, Porch Creek Indian Fire Department, and the USA Medical Center.

On Wednesday the crews at the fire station on Old Shell Rd loaded an 18-wheeler with supplies that the team will need if they are deployed.

Mobile Fire spokesman, Steve Huffman, says the team has experience dealing with similar situations. He says the same team went to Louisiana and Mississippi to help out after Hurricane Katrina.

If the team is deployed they could be in Texas throughout the early part of September. Huffman spoke with News 5 about the situation in Texas. Huffman says, “They’re pretty overwhelmed over there. They have needs and they’ve called out and said yes we will still need people out to assist. There are still people that need to be rescued.”

Huffman says they do not know what their exact duties will be at this time because search and rescue teams in Texas are still assessing their needs.