Mobile County Deputies Arrive in Houston to Feed First Responders

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRG) – Deputies from Mobile County made the long trip from Alabama to the Texas Gulf Coast to assist in the disaster response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

They traveled to Houston to help feed first responders who are working to help and save people from the floodwaters.

Wednesday morning, the Team Sheriff Twitter page posted a photo of their trailer they took Houston that is loaded up with food. The caption read, “We are at our post 3800 Mykawa Road, Houston, TX # whatsforlunch # HoustonStrong # teamsheriff.”

The deputies will remain in Houston until they are no longer needed.