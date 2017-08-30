Man Creates a Dam to Protect His Home from Flooding

(KATC) — A man in Lafayette, Louisiana is going all out to prevent any flooding that Harvey might bring to his home. He’s fighting the water with water.

Stafford Barnett created a water filled dam so his home wouldn’t flood like it did last August.

The 500-foot hose is filled with about 5,000-gallons of water.

The goal: stop flood waters and waves from vehicles that drive down flooded roads.

The water dam has already been a success, it stopped flood waters from entering this week.

In all, Barnett paid about $800 for the supplies to make the barrier. He says saving his home is worth it.