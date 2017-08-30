Help The 1065 Festival Go Green!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – The 1065 Music Festival in Downtown Mobile is just about a month away. Organizers want to go green again, with your help!

This year’s festival runs Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1. You’ll be able to enjoy bands on multiple stages throughout the downtown entertainment district, just like last year. And you can be a part of the 1065 Eco-Team. Volunteers will be needed to set up and pick up recycling containers every day during the festival. Containers will also need to be emptied and bags of recycled material will need to be carried to nearby trailers.

All volunteers have to be at least 18 years old.

For more information on volunteering, visit: Alabama Coastal Foundation or call 251-990-6002.