Harvey’s worst flooding “not yet over” in southeast Texas, governor says

HOUSTON — The Texas community of Port Arthur found itself increasingly isolated Wednesday as Harvey’s rains flooded most major roads out of the city and swamped a shelter for victims fleeing the storm that ravaged the Houston area.

The crisis deepened in the coastal city after Harvey rolled ashore overnight for the second time in six days, this time hitting southwestern Louisiana, about 45 miles from Port Arthur.

In the Houston area, meanwhile, some sunshine was finally in the forecast after five straight days of rain that totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental United States. But the crisis was far from over.

Harvey’s death toll rose to at least 11 after police confirmed Wednesday morning that a woman’s death in Beaumont was related to the storm.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss recovery efforts, saying “the worst is not yet over for southeast Texas.”

Follow along below for live updates on the storm. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.