Grand Bay Murder Suspect Has Turned Himself In to Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The murder suspect Mobile County sheriff’s deputies have been looking for since Tuesday morning has turned himself into Metro Jail, according to a tweet by the Mobile Sheriff’s office.

Lewis Wright, 28, is the shooter involved in an early morning homicide in Grand Bay.

The shooting happened at a mobile home on Mt. Pisgah Church Road around 1 a.m.

A detective at the scene told News 5 the victim and shooter are cousins. The two men got into a fight when one of the cousins pulled out a gun and shot the other, the detective said.