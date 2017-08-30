Game Between Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys Cancelled Due to Harvey

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The Cowboys and Texans preseason game set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium has been cancelled.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the game is being called off so that Texans players can return to their families.

The game was originally slated to be played in Houston, however, due to the city being decimated by Hurricane Harvey flood waters, it was moved to Arlington on Tuesday.

The Texans have been practicing at the Cowboys facilities at The Star in Frisco after they were unable to return home following a preseason game in New Orleans on August 26.

Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, were set to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Approximately 40,000 tickets had already been sold for $25 each.