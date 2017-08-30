Game Between Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys Cancelled Due to Harvey

By Published:
J.J. Watt
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The Cowboys and Texans preseason game set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium has been cancelled.

mike fisher ✭ 

@fishsports

ALERT:  wishes for cancellation of game w  .desired to return to families in Hou. Wish granted. Game cancelled @1053thefan

10:45 AM – Aug 30, 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the game is being called off so that Texans players can return to their families.

The game was originally slated to be played in Houston, however, due to the city being decimated by Hurricane Harvey flood waters, it was moved to Arlington on Tuesday.

The Texans have been practicing at the Cowboys facilities at The Star in Frisco after they were unable to return home following a preseason game in New Orleans on August 26.

Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, were set to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Approximately 40,000 tickets had already been sold for $25 each.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s