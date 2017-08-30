Fox News Hires Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren for “Signature Role”

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News Channel has hired conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

The network said on Wednesday that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming. Her primary home will be on Sean Hannity’s show, where she was to debut on Wednesday.

Lahren, who is 25, has quickly achieved a high profile in the conservative movement following her graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She has more than 4 million Facebook followers, and she produces her own videos with commentary on politics and culture.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s